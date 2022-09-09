Yuba City High’s Nick Afato put together three rushing scores to help the Honkers get their first win, 35-21 over Chico Thursday night at Honker Field in Yuba City.
Afato put YC (1-3) on the board first in the opening quarter with a rushing score. He then scored twice on the ground in the second to push Yuba City ahead, 21-13 at the half.
Chico (1-2) cut it to 28-21 and had the ball again when Yuba City came through with a key defensive stop on fourth down. The next play, Yuba City’s Anthony Young rushed in from 15 yards out to extend the Honkers’ lead to 35-21 with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the game.
Yuba City is scheduled to open Capital Valley Conference action at Inderkum Sept. 16 beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Marysville 27, Gridley 13
It didn’t take long for the Indians to strike back after last week’s blowout loss to East Nicolaus. Kayden Ellyson opened up with a 50-yard interception return to set Marysville up in great field position – a drive that was eventually punctuated by a Joseph Endicott 3-yard touchdown to give Marysville a quick 6-0 lead.
Gridley (1-1) answered with a 10-yard score of its own to make it 6-all at the break. Marysville opened up the scoring in the third with two rushing scores, one by Danny Lanini from six yards out and another off the legs of Endicott from 30 yards, to push Marysville ahead, 20-6.
Lanini opened up the fourth with a 88-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 27-6.
Sophomore Gus Stogsdill rushed for 107 yards on 23 carries in defeat.
Marysville (3-1) opens up Pioneer Valley League at Sutter on Sept. 16. Gridley is scheduled to travel to Live Oak for the Harvest Bowl on Sept. 16. Both games are set to begin after 7 p.m.
All games can be changed due to a referee shortage.
The RedHawks got to 2-0 in Sacramento Valley League action with a straight-set (25-7, 25-10, 25-11) win over Live Oak Thursday.
Colusa put together 18 service aces, led by four from Karsyn Gwinnup. Gwinup also provided nine kills.
Addison Lay added nine kills for Colusa (14-5, 2-0 SVL).
East Nicolaus 3, Pierce 0
The Spartans swept Pierce on the road, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23 to get to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in SVL action.
Sophomore Jadyn Hoffman collected a double-double of 20 kills and 16 digs to lead East Nicolaus.
Addy Tagala added 28 setter assists, five kills and six aces.
East Nicolaus is at Durham Tuesday.