Yuba City High’s Nick Afato put together three rushing scores to help the Honkers get their first win, 35-21 over Chico Thursday night at Honker Field in Yuba City.

Afato put YC (1-3) on the board first in the opening quarter with a rushing score. He then scored twice on the ground in the second to push Yuba City ahead, 21-13 at the half. 

