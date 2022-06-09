The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the defending National League West champion San Francisco Giants, are hosting the next generation of baseball fans to bring a glove and ball to Sutter Health Park this weekend.
Kids and their guardians have the opportunity to play catch on the same grass as Heliot Ramos, Sean Hjelle, David Villar, and more future Giants as part of the MLB’s PLAY BALL Weekend.
The goal of PLAY BALL Weekend is to reach the next wave of younger, diverse fans by fostering baseball and softball communities, and driving engagement in order to ensure the long-term health of our sport.
The first 100 children and their guardians are welcomed onto the Sutter Health Park field for the River Cats game Friday for a pregame catch session. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the pregame catch on the field will start at 6 p.m., with the line starting at the bottom of section 120. A post-game fireworks event will follow the game.
On Sunday, children and families are invited to run the bases post-game and a catch session on the field at Sutter Health Park. To register for both events, people need to line up at section 104 and take the field once the final out is made.
The River Cats are currently taking on the division-rival Reno Aces in a six-game series at Sutter Health Park.
The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com, or visit rivercats.com.