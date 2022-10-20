RiverValleygolf.jpg

River Valley High’s Natalie Buzzini putts as teammate Allie Matsui observes during the CVC postseason tournament. Buzzini, Matsui and Taylor Nelson all qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament Tuesday in Turlock. 

 Courtesy of Jason Matsui

Prep girls golf

Following its fourth place team finish at the Capital Valley Conference postseason tournament, the River Valley High girls golf team placed three players into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament beginning at noon Tuesday at the Turlock Golf and Country Club.

