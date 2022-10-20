Following its fourth place team finish at the Capital Valley Conference postseason tournament, the River Valley High girls golf team placed three players into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament beginning at noon Tuesday at the Turlock Golf and Country Club.
CVC first-team selections Allie Matsui and Natalie Buzzini earned spots to compete in the D-II tournament, while Taylor Nelson qualified as an alternate and will compete on Tuesday, according to RV assistant girls golf coach Jason Matsui.
Matsui said the tournament is an one-day 18-hole tournament where top performers earn bids to the SJS Masters tournament scheduled for Oct. 31 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.
According to SJS bylaws, D-II qualifies two teams plus the top-six individuals not competing as a team.
All three Falcons will compete as individuals on Tuesday.
In its first season in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Pioneer Valley League, the Sutter Union girls volleyball team went undefeated at 14-0 and finished 26-4-1 overall.
Sutter head coach Elizabeth Bhatti said the Huskies, ranked No. 23 in the latest MaxPreps computer-generated SJS poll, await their official seed in next week’s SJS playoffs.
Seeds will be unveiled today, Bhatti said.
Individually, Sutter sophomore Torrence Harter led the Huskies in kills 149), while senior middle Gracie Langsdorf compiled a team-high .307 attack percentage. Mia Minard totaled over 300 setter assists and 66 service aces for Sutter this season.
Sutter ended the regular season on a 12-match win streak. When playoffs begin next week, Bhatti will be in search of her first postseason win following last year’s early exit in the Northern Section playoffs to Yreka.
