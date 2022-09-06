The River Valley High girls cross country team finished third in the large school race at the Lagoon Valley Classic in Vacaville over the weekend.
The race consisted of schools from Bay Area and Sacramento Valley including Vacaville, Davis, Rodriguez, Monta Vista, McClatchy and Capital Valley Conference opponents Roseville.
Individually, five of the Falcons’ runners placed in the Top 40. Neveah Brown finished 14th in 21 minutes, 04.06 seconds, Layla Muhammed was 18th in 21:22.0, Emma Thiara (20th) in 21:36.8, Taylor Nelson (28th) 21:53.1, and Giana Davit (35th) in 22:36.6.
RV finished 12 points shy of second place Franklin (Elk Grove).
On the boys side, Kavan Boporai was the Falcons’ top varsity runner. At the three-mile distance, Boporai placed 61st in 19:41.1 in the large school race.