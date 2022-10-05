Prep girls tennis
Prep girls tennis
River Valley 8, Yuba City 1
The Falcons took down rival YC, 8-1 Tuesday in a Capital Valley Conference match.
In singles, RV (10-7, 2-5) won all six matches in straight sets, led by No. 1 and freshman Valeria Ramirez, who made quick work of her opponent (6-0, 6-0).
No. 2 Annika Thiara (6-3, 6-2), No. 3 Sanah Kahlon (6-2, 6-2), No. 5 McKenna Kirkman (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Lily Potvin (6-0, 6-3) swept the Honkers.
Ramirez improved to 16-1 this year, capturing 32 of 35 sets played, RV head coach Gabriel Ramirez said in a statement.
In doubles, RV’s No. 3 team of Harleen Dosanjh/Allison Byrne won (6-3, 6-1).
The Falcons host Roseville today at 4 p.m.
Prep girls volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Pierce 0
East Nicolaus continued its assault on the Sacramento Valley League, winning its ninth straight match (eighth in league) with a straight-set victory over Pierce (25-11, 25-23, 25-19) Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in SVL action – a game up on Colusa and two over Willows.
East Nicolaus’ Jadyn Hoffman led the Spartans with 15 kills, 12 digs and seven aces, while Tiare Faupula added 11 kills and 10 digs. Defensively, Meika Lauppe collected four blocks.
East Nicolaus hosts Durham today at 6 p.m.
Prep girls golf
Bear River 300, Marysville 308
Marysville’s Heidi Schaal shot a 20-over 56 Tuesday to lead the Indians in a Pioneer Valley League loss to Bear River at Marysville’s Peach Tree Golf and Country Club.
Emma Mallen collected a 22-over 58 to finish second for Marysville and fourth overall.
Bear River’s Teresa Shaw was the top overall medalist with a one-over 37 to capture first.
Marysville fell to 4-4 in league.
