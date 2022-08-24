Girls tennis
River Valley 8, Live Oak 1
The Falcons nearly swept the Lions at home Tuesday in a nonleague match. In singles, Valeria Ramirez (6-0, 6-2), Annika Thiara (6-0, 6-0), Sanah Kahlon (6-0, 6-1), McKenna Kirkman (6-2, 6-0), Lily Potvin (7-5, 6-0) and Gianna Lapera (6-1, 6-1) won in straight sets.
In doubles action, the teams of Samantha Baker/Olivia Guth took care of their pro set, 8-2, while Mia Gill/Anjali Kazmierczak won 8-5.
RV (1-0) hosts powerhouse Pleasant Valley out of Chico at 3:45 p.m. today on campus.
Girls volleyball
Colusa 3, Corning 0
The RedHawks swept the Cards Tuesday in straight sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-23).
Senior Karsyn Gwinnup tallied a team-high 11 kills, while Carly Simmons collected seven kills and eight digs for Colusa (2-0).
Colusa’s Addison Lay added seven kills.
Colusa head coach Kim Roper said the team’s growth is progressing each match.
Wheatland 3, Antelope 0
The Pirates went to 3-0 on the year with a straight-set (25-19, 25-20, 26-24) win over Antelope.
Wheatland travels to Pierce Monday for a 6 p.m. scheduled match.
East Nicolaus 3, Marysville 0
Jadyn Hoffman led the host Spartans with 17 kills and four service aces, while Addy Tagala provided 24 setter assists, five aces and five kills to lead East Nicolaus to a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-15, 25-14) win over Marysville.
East Nicolaus improved to 1-0.
Marysville’s post-game statistics were not available by publication of the Appeal.
