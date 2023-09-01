Despite wins from No. 1 Valeria Ramirez (6-2, 6-1) and No. 3 Sanah Kahlon (6-4, 6-2), the River Valley High girls tennis team fell 5-4 to Pioneer of Woodland Thursday.

The defeat dropped RV to 3-3 in the nonconference portion of its schedule heading into the start of Capital Valley Conference on Tuesday at Antelope. 

