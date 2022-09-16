Prep girls tennis
Inderkum 5, River Valley 4
The Falcons dropped a pair of split-set matches Thursday that head coach Gabriel Ramirez said was the team’s downfall in an overall 5-4 defeat at home to Inderkum.
“It was another close match,” Ramirez said. “On the bright side, both of our losses came down to the end in very close matches.”
RV’s No. 1 and freshman Valeria Ramirez stayed undefeated and perfect in sets with a 6-4, 6-4 sweep in singles. She was joined by wins from teammates Sanah Kahlon (6-4, 6-3) and Lily Potvin (4-6, 6-2, 6-3).
In doubles, RV’s top team of Gianna Lapera and Samantha Baker edged their opponent in a split-set super tiebreaker (2-6, 6-2, 10-1).
RV (8-4, 1-2 Capital Valley Conference) travels to Bella Vista Tuesday for a 4 p.m. scheduled match in Fair Oaks.
The Falcons return home Sept. 22 for what Ramirez calls a pivotal match against one of the best in the CVC.
Valeria Ramirez, who has yet to drop a set, will be challenged like never before against Woodcreek’s No. 1.
“I would say Valeria is definitely the underdog in the match, but I know that she could hopefully give her a good challenge,” coach Ramirez said. “They played together over the summer in an advanced summer program with college players included.”
The match is set for 4 p.m. at River Valley High School.
Prep girls golf
Marysville 306, Center 351
Lily Johnson shot a team-low 20-over 56 Wednesday to help Marysville take down league rival Center at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club.
The win moved Marysville to 3-1 in the Pioneer Valley League.
Johnson was joined by fellow medalist, Marysville’s Jordan Dickinson who shot a 21-over 57.
Center’s top medalist was Atlas Utterback (67).
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Colusa 0
The Spartans swept Colusa in straight sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-18) Thursday to get to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the Sacramento Valley League.
Jadyn Hoffman tallied a near double-double of 11 kills and nine digs. Setter Addy Tagala collected 22 assists and five digs.
Colusa, which suffered its first league loss on Thursday, won two matches earlier in the week with a sweep over Paradise and four-set win against Orland.
Against Paradise, Carly Simmons led the way with seven kills, while Addison Lay tallied 11 assists.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.