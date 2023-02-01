StevensonSuttersoccer.jpg

Sutter Union High’s Nyla Stevenson (17) dribbles upfield during a past game for the Huskies, who host Wheatland Union High today at 6:15 p.m. for its senior day at Sutter Union High School. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

Prep girls soccer

Sutter 5, Lindhurst 1

