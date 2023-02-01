Prep girls soccer
Sutter 5, Lindhurst 1
The Huskies’ unbeaten streak went to four Tuesday with a win over Lindhurst. Sutter moved to 14-4-2 overall and 8-3-2 in the Pioneer Valley League, two games up on fourth place Bear River.
Three teams in the PVL earn automatic berths to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Sutter wraps its regular season at home against Wheatland (6-16, 3-10 PVL) at 6:15 p.m. today. The Sutter boys host Wheatland, PVL’s leader, at 3:15 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sutter Union High’s Swaisy Van Dusen scored a hat trick and added an assist, while Reece Stevenson provided two assists against Lindhurst (3-11-2, 2-8).
Corning 4, Gridley 2
The Bulldogs received scores from Rafaela Anguiano and Janessa Delgado in a league loss to Corning.
Defensively, Gridley was led by the outstanding performances of Niria Bandilla and Alyssa Thompson, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
The Bulldogs (7-7, 1-4) is in Orland today at 3:15 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Colusa 85, East Nicolaus 34
Seth Kalisuch dropped 22 points, while Landon Humphrey added 20 to guide Colusa to its 20th straight victory Tuesday in a win over East Nicolaus.
Colusa moved to 20-4 overall and 10-0 in the Sac Valley League – a position good enough for the No. 2 seed in the first edition of the Northern Section Division IV playoff points.
Prep girls basketball
Paradise 44, Live Oak 39
Live Oak’s Annalese Contreras provided 13 points, 12 rebounds and had three blocks in a league loss to Paradise Tuesday.
Averyn Jansen added eight points and 10 rebounds for Live Oak (8-15, 2-9 SVL).
The Lions are in East Nicolaus Friday, 7 p.m.
Pierce a No. 3 seed in NSCIF playoff points
The Bears opened a three seed in the NSCIF D-IV playoffs that begin later this month. East Nicolaus was an area-best No. 2 seed in the D-V playoffs.
Playoffs begin the week of Feb. 13.
Prep football
Indians looking for football coaches
Marysville High School Football is looking for assistant coaches for the 2023 season. Stipends are available based on role and experience. If interested please contact Head Coach Will Claggett via email at wclaggett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
Pro baseball
River Cats to send Dinger Grams
Just in time for the 2023 season, the River Cats are providing Dinger grams, courtesy of the team’s mascot for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.
The 2023 Dinger Gram includes two senate level ticket vouchers for any April or May River Cats home game with hot dog and drink vouchers, two River Cats hats, a River Cats clear tote bag, a 10 percent off coupon at the on deck shop, and Mariani Nut samples.
Most notably, the Dinger Grams ticket voucher allows purchasers one of the first public chances to select single-game seats at an April or May home game, according to a team news release.
Dinger Grams will be available for purchase Feb. 1-7 online only at www.ondeckshoponline.com.
Each Dinger Gram, delivered by Dinger, must be within a 30-mile radius of Sutter Health Park, the release stated.
The $200 value is available for $179 with in-person Dinger deliveries happening on Feb. 10, Feb. 11, Feb. 12, Feb. 13, or Feb. 14. There is a limited number of Dinger deliveries available. Dinger deliveries must be purchased by Feb. 7. In-store pickup and online orders are also available for $129 (shipping not included).
To order your package and schedule a Dinger Gram delivery, please visit www.ondeckshoponline.com. If you have any questions, please call (916) 376-4796.
