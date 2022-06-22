Colusa, Sutter Area and Sutter Buttes Little League were the first 8-10 year old all-stars to advance into the District 2 quarterfinals of the softball tournament at Marysville’s Earle Yorton Field at 199 17th Street.
All three teams are undefeated and need to be beaten twice in the double-elimination tournament.
Sutter Buttes and Sutter Area will square off Saturday at 6 p.m., while Colusa awaits the winner of Marysville and Peach Bowl for a scheduled 8 p.m. game at Yorton Field.
10-12 tournament
No. 4 Colusa moved into the winner’s bracket semifinals of the Olivehurst-Linda Little League all-star tournament and will play unbeaten and sixth-seed Plumas Lake at 6 p.m. Thursday at Olivehurst-Linda Complex at 1208 Pasado Road in Olivehurst.
The winner plays the team coming out of the elimination bracket in the 10-12 finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Junior division
The six-team tournament begins Friday in Colusa with a pair of opening-round match-ups: Colusa will face off against Plumas Lake Friday at 6 p.m., while Wheatland takes on Live Oak at 8 p.m. Friday.
Match-ups and updated brackets are available at https://www.cad2ll.com. To find your team search District 2 all-stars.
Prep football
Yuba City High graduate Joaquin Porcayo was awarded MVP of this year’s Lions NorCal all-star game – an exhibition that was played for the first time in three years.
The games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Porcayo and the South all-stars beat the North, 21-10 in the 11-man game.
Porcayo, also a track star at YC, will be attending Carroll College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Montana.