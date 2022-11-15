Shooting its highest score of the season Camden County NJROTC defeated Sutter Union High School 2411.9-2380.9 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Camden County NJROTC was led by Danjela Jordan De Jesus who shot a 617.3. The remaining contributing members were Abigail Swain, Virginia Byrd, and Mason Kruger. They are from Kingsland, GA, and are coached by Stephen G Banta.
Sutter was led by Marissa Fedora who shot a 612.2. The remaining contributing members were Jadyn Morgan, Jake Heitman, and Lily Miller. Sutter is coached by Allen Jaynes.
Sutter competes in the Champions Division where they are currently ranked in seventh place at 1-5.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the air rifle league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts: An 8-week regular season followed by the postseason.
The Champions Division is reserved for the top teams in the country. The top eight teams from the Champions Division regular season will compete in a single elimination tournament for the league championships.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is nearly identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 60 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 60 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
