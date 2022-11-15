Air Rifle

Shooting its highest score of the season Camden County NJROTC defeated Sutter Union High School 2411.9-2380.9 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Camden County NJROTC was led by Danjela Jordan De Jesus who shot a 617.3. The remaining contributing members were Abigail Swain, Virginia Byrd, and Mason Kruger. They are from Kingsland, GA, and are coached by Stephen G Banta.

