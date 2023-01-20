Sutter Union High girls soccer battled to a 4-4 draw with Bear River on the road Thursday in a Pioneer Valley League contest played at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley. 

The Huskies (12-4-1, 6-3-1 PVL) received goals from Kylie Lemaster, Mackenzie Ritner, Isabella Padilla and Gabrielle Katz, with an additional assist off the foot of Sutter’s Ashanti Madrigal. 

