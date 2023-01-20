Sutter Union High girls soccer battled to a 4-4 draw with Bear River on the road Thursday in a Pioneer Valley League contest played at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley.
The Huskies (12-4-1, 6-3-1 PVL) received goals from Kylie Lemaster, Mackenzie Ritner, Isabella Padilla and Gabrielle Katz, with an additional assist off the foot of Sutter’s Ashanti Madrigal.
Sutter led 2-1 at halftime before three goals from Bear River (2-10-1, 2-5-1) helped bring the game to a draw – the first tie for both schools this year.
The Bruins currently sit in sixth in the PVL standings, while Sutter is in third, three games back of Twelve Bridges for second place.
According to the Sac-Joaquin Section bylaws three PVL teams qualify for the playoffs, which consist of six divisions and 78 teams.
Bear River opens next week at Marysville (3-12, 1-7) – currently seventh in the PVL – at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of four games left in the regular season.
Sutter travels to Antelope Tuesday to take on Center (6-5-1, 2-4) in one of four PVL contests left.
Johanna Petrone scored a team-high seven goals, while Mckayla Holman added five Thursday for the top-ranked Northern Section Division IV Live Oak Lions.
Live Oak jumped to 9-3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Sac Valley League to overtake Winters atop the conference.
The latest win marked Live Oak’s third straight in which it scored double-digit goals.
Live Oak is at Winters Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Woodcreek 66, River Valley 49
The Falcons dropped their fourth straight Capital Valley Conference game Thursday at home to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s No. 12-ranked, Woodcreek Timberwolves.
Woodcreek (15-6, 4-1 CVC) used an 18-1 second quarter to overtae RV and grab a 29-24 lead at halftime.
The Falcons, who fell to 8-12 overall and 0-4 in league, had a 23-11 lead after 8 minutes.
RV travels across town to Yuba City Monday for its first rivalry matchup this year. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
East Nicolaus 43, Winters 36
The Spartans moved to 6-1 in Sacramento Valley League play Thursday with a single-digit win over Winters.
Rylee Gillespie had 17 points and five steals, while Alex White added 14 points and five rebounds for East Nicolaus (16-4, 6-1).
East Nicolaus is a half-game back of Pierce for the league lead. East Nicolaus hosts the Bears Wednesday, two days after traveling to Willows.
The Willows game is set for 7 p.m., while Pierce begins at 8 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.