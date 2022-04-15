Prep baseball
Both the Sutter and Colusa High baseball teams finished the 112-team San Diego Lions Tournament undefeated this week capped by wins in the championship game of their divisions.
Sutter (17-3) took down Sweetwater (13-5) of National City, 10-3 Thursday in the finals. Colusa routed de Toledo of West Hills, 11-3. Both mid-valley teams return to the area this week, with Sutter opening up another tournament against Rio Vista at 9 a.m. Monday.
Colusa (21-0) resumes Sacramento Valley League action at Willows Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The RedHawks got another stellar effort on the hill Thursday when sophomore Luke Kalfsbeek went six innings and allowed three unearned runs on two hits and struck out seven. He also scored twice at the plate and contributed a hit and run batted in. Seth Kalisuch, Emanuel Frias, Ethan Lay, Niko Silvas and Justin Lee all drove in runs for Colusa.
Sutter, meanwhile, finished off its perfect stint in San Diego with a double-digit performance at the plate Thursday. Leighton Tarke went 5-for-5 and drove in four runs, while Joey Diaz provided two hits and a couple RBI in the win.
On the hill, Matt Lorentz pitched a complete-game four-hitter, allowing three earned runs and striking out three.
College sports
For the first time in three years, Yuba College brings back its Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony where it will induct its 22nd class into the school hall of fame.
This year’s class includes Jim Arnold (1987-88 football), Luke Byrnes (1997-98 football), Liliana Partida (1976-78 track and field), Dr. Fred Smiley (1961-63 basketball), Angela Vannucci (1998-99 volleyball) and the 1984 baseball team.
The ceremony will be held beginning at 5 p.m. April 30 at Peach Tree Country Club in Linda. Reservations are $50 per person and can be secured by visiting https://bit.ly/3KRjCBQ or by calling the athletic department at (530) 741-6779.
The deadline to reserve your seats is April 22. The masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are not required, according to the Yuba College Athletic Department.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.