Air Rifle
Ole Mill Rangers edged out Sutter Union High School 2401.8-2391.0 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Ole Mill Rangers was led by Josh Poole who shot a 609.4.
Ole Mill Rangers is competing in the Champions Division where they are currently ranked in third place. Within the Junior Rifle Club Conference they are in second place at 5-0.
Shooting its highest team score of the season, Sutter was led by Marissa Fedora who shot a 617.6. The remaining contributing members were Lily Miller, Jadyn Morgan, and Suhaavie Sandhu. Sutter is coached by Allen Jaynes.
Sutter is also competing in the Champions Division where they are currently ranked in seventh place. Within the Junior Rifle Club Conference they are in fourth place at 1-3.
This coming week, Sutter Union High School will compete against Lafayette Gun Club from Yorktown, VA. Lafayette Gun Club currently sits at 4-0.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the Air Rifle League is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts: An 8 week regular season going on now, followed by the postseason.
Sporting Clays
Sutter took first in varsity and junior varsity in series shoot sporting clays to move onto the state championship next week.
Sutter’s Jaxon Smith shot the highest score in the shoot and took first on varsity with a 96 out of 100.
Sutter’s Jack Munger tied for second with a 92, while James Cooley shot an 89 to finish in a four-way shoot-off for fifth.
The state championship for Sporting Clays is next Sunday at Quail Point Hunt Club in Woodland.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
