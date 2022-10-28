Prep volleyball
Sutter 3, Colfax 0
Prep volleyball
Sutter 3, Colfax 0
The Huskies won their second straight playoff match via straight sets with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 win over No. 11 seeded Colfax in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
Sutter, seeded third, hits the road Tuesday to take on No. 2 Ripon (20-10). First serve is set for 7 p.m.
Sutter is 0-2 against Ripon in the MaxPreps era – with the last meeting coming in 2016.
Against Colfax, Sutter coach Elizabeth Bhatti said Torrence Harter, Ashley Hudson and Carsyn Minton each did a good job attacking the defense offensively. .
Sutter’s two distributors, Mia Minard and Jaycee Lee, each provided a balanced offense against Colfax, Bhatti said.
“My setters did a great job of moving the sets around to make their defense move,” Bhatti said.
Prep football
Sutter 48,Wheatland 7
Sutter Union High quarterback Jagger Beck completed 12-of-13 passes for 195 yards, while running back Robbie Faupula rushed for 126 yards on four carries to help Sutter complete its first perfect regular season since 2016 with a 48-7 win over Wheatland Thursday night in Sutter.
Sutter (10-0) awaits the seed meeting where it is projected to be a top-seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs when brackets are officially unveiled to the public Sunday.
Semi-pro soccer
Yuba FC 2, CD Oakland 0
Yuba FC received a 2-0 forfeit win over CD Oakland to stay in line for a league title and promotion to the United Premier Soccer League.
Yuba FC improved to 5-0 in the Division I league and 7-1 overall. The team is home Nov. 5 to take on San Leandro United at 7 p.m. at Yuba City High School.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
