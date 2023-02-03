Prep girls soccer
Sutter 5, Wheatland 1
Sutter Union High’s Swaisy Van Dusen scored twice, while Reece Stavenson and Ashanti Madrigal each added goals as Sutter wrapped up the regular season with a win at home over Wheatland.
The victory moved Sutter to 15-4-2 overall and 9-3-2 in the Pioneer Valley League – good enough for third place in league.
According to Sac-Joaquin Section bylaws, the PVL gets three automatic berths into the playoffs that are scheduled to underway Feb. 13 for girls brackets and Feb. 14 for the boys.
Prep boys soccer
Wheatland 4, Sutter 0
Jonathan Chavez, Wheatland Union High’s all-time scoring leader with 58 career goals, added to his tally with two scores, while Hiroshi Yang added a pair to lead the Pirates to the win over Sutter Thursday in Sutter.
Wheatland (14-5-1, 12-1-1 PVL) completed the regular season as PVL champions with a final MaxPreps SJS computerized ranking of No. 70.
Wheatland, the reigning Northern California Division V runner-up, awaits its playoff seed.
MaxPreps’ rankings system does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings, according to a release via MaxPreps.com.
MaxPreps stated that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information.
MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
A missing score should be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page, according to the release.
Schedules can also be updated by MaxPreps upon request from schools.
For complete rankings visit your MaxPreps team page and click on rankings.
Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 63, Buckingham 20
Faith Christian freshman Lauren Harris tallied her second career triple-double, posting 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a blowout win over Buckingham of Vacaville.
Freshman Presley Berry led the way with 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting, while senior Audrey Harris collected 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Faith Christian (18-5, 8-1), a game back of league-leader Valley Christian (20-2, 9-0) in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League, hosts the reigning section and league champions at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lions take on Cristo Rey of Sacramento Saturday.
Other area scores (Thursday)
Yuba City 61, Inderkum 57
Roseville 66, River Valley 59
