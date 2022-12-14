Prep girls soccer
Sutter 7, Bear River 0
Reece Stevenson and Isabella Padilla each scored twice for Sutter Union High in a 7-0 win at home over Bear River in a Pioneer Valley League matchup Tuesday.
Nyla Stevenson added two assists for the Huskies (8-2, 2-1 PVL). Goalkeeper Molly Jimerson collected seven saves in the shutout.
Sutter hosts league foe Center Thursday.
Yuba City 2, Roseville 2
YC stayed unbeaten with a 2-2 draw in a Capital Valley Conference game at Roseville Tuesday.
The Honkers answered both of the Tigers goals, the first one coming off the foot of Lorelai Miller. Jade Smith followed with the team’s second goal to force the draw
YC head coach Jerry Schicht said the midfield continues to play very well and really dominated possession and controlled the game for the No. 2 ranked Sac-Joaquin team in MaxPreps Dec. 12 computer rankings.
YC hosts Bella Vista at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Prep girls basketball
Gridley 49, Live Oak 32
The Lions got off to a slow start Tuesday and never fully recovered, falling to border town rival Gridley Tuesday at home.
Live Oak’s Annalese Contreras scored a team-high 16 in defeat. The Lions open the Orland tournament today against Los Molinos. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Live Oak 3, Gridley 0
The Lions stayed unbeaten at 5-0-2 with a win over Gridley Tuesday
Live Oak scored early on a goal by Esteban Alvarado off an assist by Oscar Hernandez. The second goal came from Javier Medina, with Kairo Machucca assisted him to put Live Oak up 2-0 at halftime.
Live Oak scored once more in the second on a penalty kick to take down Gridley (4-2).
Prep girls soccer
Live Oak 5, Gridley 1
Live Oak sophomore Johanna Petrone tallied four goals and assisted another to lead the Lions over the Bulldogs.
Maya Goodson scored the other goal, while Mckayla Holman provided two assists for Live Oak (6-2).
Gridley (3-2) received a goal from Serenity Rossiter and was led by the outstanding performance of Alyssa Thompson, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
Gridley hosts Colusa Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Colusa 55, Sutter 48
Colusa’s Landon Humphrey led the way with 23 points, while Seth Kalisuch added 12 to help RedHawks put away Sutter in an out of section battle Tuesday in Sutter.
The RedHawks (4-4) jumped to a 15-12 opening-quarter lead before playing the Huskies even in the second to go up by three at the break.
After a Sutter (2-5) explosion in the third, Colusa needed an 18-7 fourth-quarter run to stamp its win over its border town rivals.
Isaiah Travis provided eight points, while Leo Bedolla pulled down a Colusa-high 11 rebounds.
Sutter’s post-game numbers were not available by press time.
Other Tuesday scores
Girls basketball: Colusa 46, Sutter 36
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.