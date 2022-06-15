The Sutter High Junior Varsity Shotgun Team finished second in the series shoot competition and state race last weekend at the California Youth Shooting Sports Association state championship in Stockton.
Sutter’s JV was led by Tyler Siller (first place with a 186), followed by Tristan Winslow (183), Sean Macon (176), Taylor Bogle (174) and James Campbell (155).
The Sutter varsity consisted of Darrell Farr, Gavin Crawford, Jackson Zoller, Jesse Smith, Max Martinez, Andrew Jacobs, Jaxon Smith, Nick Moody, Jack Munger, James Cooley, Isabel Boardman, Ethan Bland, Charles Roberts, Gavin Triplett, Cloey Carrier, Katie Crawford, CJ Campos, Nate Jones, Jeffery Azevedo, Aurora Baker and Katelyn Bell.
The CYSSA is a youth development clay target program designed for males and females grades 12 and under, according to its website.