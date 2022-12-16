Prep girls soccer
Sutter 3, Center 1
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 3, Center 1
Sutter Union High’s Lily Miller scored twice, while Nyla Stevenson added a goal for the Huskies during their shutout at home of a Pioneer Valley League opponent.
Alexis Byrne and Mia Minard each recorded an assist for Sutter (9-2, 2-1 PVL).
Goalkeeper Molly Jimerson collected four saves.
Sutter returns to competition Jan. 4 at Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln.
Live Oak 12, Hamilton 0
Mckayla Holman scored six goals, Johanna Petrone added five to aid Live Oak to a commanding win over Hamilton on Thursday.
Maya Goodson chipped in a team-high five assists and add a goal for Live Oak (7-2)
Gridley 4, Colusa 1
The Bulldogs received goals from Yulissa Martinez, Aubrey Quist, Serenity Rossiter and Janessa Delgado in a win over Colusa.
Defensively, Gridley got outstanding performances from Johanna Gomez and Alyssa Thompson, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
Gridley went to 4-2 on the year and resumes its season Tuesday at Colusa at 3:15 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Live Oak 56, Los Molinos 26
Senior guard Balpreet Kaur scored a team-high 24 while senior Averyn Jansen chipped in 10 in the Lions opening win of the Orland tournament, which wraps today in Glenn County.
Live Oak is 6-2 at last check.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
