Prep girls soccer
Sutter 3, Wheatland 1
Sutter Union High’s Swaisy Van Dusen, Reece Stevenson and Nyla Stevenson each scored in the Huskies’ Pioneer Valley League win over Wheatland Tuesday.
Stevenson and Lily Miller both added assists for Sutter (11-3, 5-2 PVL).
Wheatland fell to 4-11 overall and 1-5 in league. There were no individual stats available by deadline.
Sutter hosts Marysville in league at 3:15 p.m. today. Wheatland is at Twelve Bridges at 6:15 p.m. today.
Special Olympics
The Yuba/Sutter Special Olympics are in need of coaches for the upcoming basketball season starting January 17 at Yuba Gardens Middle School In Olivehurst.
The commitment is an hour a week through March 18, according to Area Director T.J. Fetters.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer coach can contact Fetters at 530-673-2961 or visit SONC.ORG and follow the Instructions on “Becoming a Coach.”
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
