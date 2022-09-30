Prep football
Sutter 48, Bear River 7
The Huskies’ unbeaten season continued Thursday with a 48-7 win at Bear River of Grass Valley.
Sutter’s Luke Miller rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns, while Robbie Faupula added 114 yards and a score to lead Sutter (7-0).
Through the air, Sutter quarterback Jagger Beck completed 5-of-10 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown to Miller, on of his two completions against the Bruins.
Sutter (7-0, 3-0 PVL) is back home next Friday to host Center at 7:15 p.m.
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Willows 1
In a battle between the top teams in the Sacramento Valley League, the East Nicolaus girls came out on top in four sets, winning (27-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21) over Willows at home Thursday.
The win moves the Spartans (15-4, 7-1 SVL) in front of second-place Willows (24-6, 6-1 SVL) by a full game with six matches left.
East Nicolaus hosts Pierce Tuesday, while Willows welcomes in the Bears Thursday at 6 p.m.
East Nicolaus, winners of seven straight matches via straight sets coming into the Willows match, out-lasted the visitors in overtime in the opener, 27-25. Willows bounced back with a two-point win over East Nicolaus, 25-23 to knot the match at one.
From there, the East Nic firepower took over, led by 27 kills from Jadyn Hoffman and 12 winners off the hand of Tiare Faupula.
Faupula finished with a double-double, adding 11 digs, while Hoffman provided 10 digs for East Nicolaus.
Willows did not provide post-game statistics.
Yuba City 3, Woodcreek 0
YC took down Capital Valley Conference leader Woodcreek at home in straight sets Thursday (25-21, 27-25, 25-23).
YC improved to 7-10 overall and 4-3 in CVC action.
The Honkers are at Antelope Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. scheduled match.
YC’s centennial celebration
Yuba City High School’s centennial celebration will honor alumni cheerleaders and athletes dating back to1954, according to Andrea Dunham, one of the event organizers alongside Yuba City cheer coach Kayleigh Falcone and Brianna Houston.
Each alumni class will be recognized from the stands, while 50 YCHS alumni cheer wll partner with the 2022 class for a halftime performance, Dunham said.
Varsity kickoff against Woodcreek is set for 7:15 p.m., with a variety of food trucks and entertainment available beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuba City freshman baseball field.
Dunham said the school’s 100th birthday will continue in the spring with a three-day fundraiser.
Fall classic at River Valley
Miladi Karate Academy is hosting its Annual Fall Classic Tournament beginning with registration at 8 a.m. Sunday at River Valley High School in Yuba City.
The event features multiple competition mats for ages nine and older, along with custom medals awarded. Each competition will have a licensed referee and training staff on hand. Competition begins at 9:30 a.m.
For more information visit https://www.miladigroup.com.