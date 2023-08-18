Tagala2.jpg

Addy Tagala during a celebration for reaching 1,000 career assists as East Nicolaus’ three-year varsity setter.

Courtesy photo

It only took one match for East Nicolaus High junior setter Addy Tagala to surpass 1,000 assists for her career.

Tagala accomplished the feat Wednesday in the Spartans’ season-opener of its second straight title defense season that opened with a three-set (25-6, 25-14, 25-8) sweep of Quincy. 

Tags

Recommended for you