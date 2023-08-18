It only took one match for East Nicolaus High junior setter Addy Tagala to surpass 1,000 assists for her career.
Tagala accomplished the feat Wednesday in the Spartans’ season-opener of its second straight title defense season that opened with a three-set (25-6, 25-14, 25-8) sweep of Quincy.
In the match, Tagala had 26 assists, three aces and four kills. For her three-year varsity career, Tagala has collected 1,019 assists in 168 sets played.
Head coach Donald Takeuchi believed there had only been one player before Tagala to accomplish the 1,000 career assists.
“This is a wonderful accomplishment for her,” Takeuchi said. “She has put in a lot of hard work to get to this point in her career. I’m excited for her future.”
Tagala’s top target Wednesday was fellow junior Jadyn Hoffman, who collected 14 kills and nine digs, while senior Tiare Faupula compiled seven kills and seven digs in the win.
Hoffman’s three-year career kills total is at 782 one match into her junior season. East Nicolaus opens a three-match week Monday at home against Esparto, at home Tuesday versus Marysville and Wednesday at Wheatland.
All matches begin at 6 p.m.
Guided by Addison Lay’s 22 assists and nine digs, Colusa girls volleyball swept the Bulldogs, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 to improve to 1-1 on the year.
Elli Faris added nine kills, while Olivia Huskey scored six aces and 13 digs for the RedHawks.
River Valley 7, Nevada Union 2
The Falcons collected five singles sweeps Thursday in a 7-2 win on the road over Nevada Union of Grass Valley.
Sophomore No. 1 Valeria Ramirez won 6-1, 6-0, while No. 2 Annika Thiara delivered a straight-set (6-4, 6-0) victory.
At No. 3, 4 and 5 respectively, Sanah Kahlon finished (6-1, retired), Sam Baker (6-2, 6-0) and Gianna Lapera (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, RV’s top team of Olivia Guth/Mia Gill won 6-4, 7-6, while No. 3 Alexis Otero/ Jasmine Chauhan edged out a split-set (4-6, 6-1, 10-7) victory over the Miners.
RV hosts River City at home Tuesday beginning at 3:45 p.m.
