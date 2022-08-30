Girls volleyball
Wheatland 3, Pierce 0
The Pirates improved to 5-1 Monday with a straight-set win over nonleague foe Pierce.
Wheatland took down the Bears (25-18, 25-14, 25-21).
Wheatland opens the month of September at home against Golden Sierra of Golden Valley. First serve begins at 6 p.m.
According to MaxPreps, Wheatland has two matches scheduled on Sept. 1 – the second against Oroville at 6:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
River Valley 5, Pleasant Valley 4
The Falcons went 3-0 with a win over Pleasant Valley out of Chico on Monday.
In singles, Valeria Ramirez (6-0, 6-2), Annika Thiara (6-4, 6-0), Sanah Kahlon (6-2, 6-1), and McKenna Kirkman (6-1, 6-0) were all straight-set winners, while Lily Potvin (5-7, 6-0, 10-7) edged her opponent in split sets.
