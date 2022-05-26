Yuba/Sutter/Colusa Special Olympics competed in the Northeast Regional Swimming Meet last weekend In Chico.
It was an event hosted by the Butte County Special Olympics. In addition to Butte County, El Dorado and the Yuba/Sutter/Colusa counties participated In the event at the Pleasant Valley High School pool.
The local group of 27 athletes came home with a total of 75 gold, silver and bronze medals.
Last weekend was the finale of the local spring season, in which Yuba/Sutter/Colusa participated in the Bocce Ball Regional in Martinez on May 7 and the Track and Field Regional in Folsom on May 14.
Up next, thirty athletes will be selected to participate in the Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games taking place at Santa Clara University on the weekend of June 24-26.
Republic FC in U.S. Open quarterfinals
Wednesday night’s historic win over San Jose Earthquakes pushes Sacramento Republic FC into the Quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in team history. The Indomitable Club continued its winning ways at home with a massive crowd behind the Boys in Old Glory Red, growing the team’s all-time Open Cup home tally to 15-1 while remaining undefeated against three MLS opponents.
On June 21, Republic FC will head to Carson to face off against LA Galaxy with a spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on the line – and bragging rights for all the California teams. Republic FC remains the lone USL Championship club in the competition. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The contest will be the second all-time between Sacramento and LA Galaxy. In 2017, after Sacramento defeated Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 32, the two clubs faced off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Republic FC’s first-ever Round of 16 appearance. The Southern California side took a 2-0 victory over Sacramento in the contest behind two quick scores out of halftime. The match on June 21 will mark the ninth all-time fixture between Republic FC and an MLS club in the U.S. Open Cup.
To reach the quarterfinal round, Los Angeles defeated crosstown rival LAFC 3-1 in the Round of 16. All three of their contests in this year’s tournament have come against other SoCal clubs – they opened the tournament against San Diego Loyal SC, before meeting with NISA club California United Strikers in the Round of 32. LA Galaxy has two Open Cup titles to their name, winning the tournament in 2001 and 2005.