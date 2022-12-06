Prep girls soccer
Yuba City wins Feather River tournament
The Honkers won their first seven games, capped by a 3-1 win over Foothill in the finals of the Oroville Feather River 16-team tournament last weekend.
YC outscored opponents, 20-8 behind seven different goal scorers.
Ava Guzman, Briana Aguilar Conrique, Helen Repka, Brianna Henley, Brooke Peter and Lorelai Miller, who led with 13 goals, all netted scores during the tournament. YC opened Saturday with an 8-6 win over LIve Oak.
“The girls all played their hearts out making for an outstanding overall team effort and I couldn’t be prouder of how the girls played despite the weather, YC head coach Jerry Schicht said. “They played great soccer and you wouldn’t have known by their play just how bad the weather was. Every player was essential and contributed to the first place finish.”
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 2-2 after Gold Dust tourney
After a four-point win over Roseville in its first meeting in over a decade, the Marysville boys basketball team dropped two straight to end the Gold Dust tournament last weekend in El Dorado.
Marysville’s top scorer through three games recorded via MaxPreps is Joshua Brown, who is averaging 24.7 points per game.
Sutter Union High transfer Amrin Mann is averaging 15 points per contest, Shawn Smith 6.3 to begin this year.
Marysville opens up its own tournament, the Les Schwab Classic Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Amijo.
Prep girls basketball
Live Oak 38, Williams 25
Annalese Contreras led the way with 10 points as Live Oak took down Williams to run its record to 4-1.
The Lions are back today to take on Los Molinos at 7 p.m. on the road.
Marysville 53, Live Oak 13
Kaliyah Henry scored a team-high 17 to lead Marysville’s girls basketball team to a commanding win over Live Oak in the finals of last weekend’s tournament.
The win moved Marysville to 5-0 on the year.
Karisma Briggs added 15 points, while Krystal Briggs chipped in 12.
Marysville returns to action Dec. 12 to take on Pioneer (Woodland) on the road.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Huskies second at Ponderosa Duals
Sutter Union High claimed second at the Ponderosa Duals last weekend, with wins over Twelve Bridges, Casa Roble, Franklin and Laguna Creek.
In the finals, Sutter fell to Ponderosa, 40-35.
Individually, Sutter’s Hunter Ludwig (120) and Brian Peck (126) combined for six falls and one tech fall during the tournament.
In the varsity girls division, Sutter’s Saralyn Simpson (150) and Domenique Balderrama (170) both recorded pins in all their matches.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.