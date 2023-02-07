Prep girls soccer
Yuba City 3, Antelope 0
The Honkers closed out their home regular season with a shutout of Antelope last week. The win moved YC to 14-5-3 overall and 3-5-3 in the Capital Valley Conference – good enough for fifth place in league.
Lorelai Miller, of YC, had a hat trick to finish out her final regular season home game with a career 43 goals following the performance against Antelope.
Miller was one of eight seniors, joining Jade Smith, Lucia Tondelli, Cecilia Licea, Jennifer Rios, Lupita Flores, Tayler Gomez and team manager Charity Wolfe, honored as a part of senior night.
“I will miss all our outstanding seniors and they have had a profound effect on the program and the other players, leaving a lasting legacy that will carry us forward into the future,” YC coach Jerry Schicht said. “I thank players and parents for their commitment to the program for the past four years and they will all be sorely missed. This group has a lot to be proud of including helping to create a positive culture and leading YC to the best league and overall records in many years.”
YC finds out if it makes the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs Friday when the boys and girls brackets are released.
Prep boys wrestling
Falcons capture CVC title
River Valley topped off the program’s best overall team performance year with a Capital Valley Conference Championship over the weekend, according to RV head coach Jason Ramos.
Ramos said RV finished in the top-4 in six of the eight individual weight classes to capture top honors in league.
This year RV has finished on the top-3 podium as a team in five tournaments following league finals, Ramos said.
At the CVC finals, RV placed in all 13 weight classes, with 12 grapplers advancing to the Sac-Joaquin Division II tournament at Laguna Creek.
Individually, Max Hope finished third at 113, Daniel Arellano first at 120, Ahmad Wafi fourth at 126, Kolin De La Fuente first at 132, Mohammad Safa first at 138, Andreaz Hay first at 145, Gurdarsham Singh fifth at 152, Prince Maman fourth at 160, Isaiah O’Neal second at 170, Ahmad Wahedi first at 182, Eshar Kang third at 195, Joey Colburn second at 220 and Alex Ponce first in the 287 weight class.
Prep boys basketball
Colusa 81, Willows 53
The RedHawks stayed unbeaten in the Sac Valley League with a double-digit win over Willows to close out last week. The victory moved Colusa to 21-4 overall and 11-0 in the SVL. Landon Humphrey had 21 points, while Seth Kalisuch finished with 14.
Marysville 72, Wheatland 34
The Indians stayed unbeaten in Pioneer Valley League action and won their 18th straight game with a rout at Wheatland Monday.
Amrin Mann finished with 28 points, while Joshua Brown and Shawn Smith each added eight.
Marysville (23-3) hosts Lindhurst (6-17) today at 7 p.m.
Sutter hosts Colfax today
The Huskies dropped to 6-6 in PVL action with the first of two straight defeats in league to Bear River Friday night.
Jagger Beck had six points and 15 rebounds for Sutter in the loss. On Monday, Sutter fell to Twelve Bridges, running its overall record to 12-14.
Currently, Sutter sits one spot out of the top-3 automatic PVL qualifiers for the postseason.
Prep girls basketball
Wheatland 39,
Lindhurst 35
Kimiko Cervantes scored 16 points, draining three 3-pointers and making all 6 free throws in the 4th quarter to eclipse Lindhurst last week.
Jazmin Williams collected 12, including eight in the third quarter, and pulled down seven rebounds.
East Nicolaus 51, Live Oak 39
Live Oak’s Balpreet Kaur 11, while Averyn Jansen collected a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to East Nicolaus last week.
Marysville 74, Wheatland 13
Krystal Briggs had 21, while Karisma Briggs finished with 18 in a blowout of Wheatland Monday.
Marysville is now 22-4 overall and 10-2 in PVL action entering the final week of the regular season that begins today at Lindhurst.
