Prep boys basketball
Marysville 74, Armijo 42
The Indians opened their own Les Schwab tournament with a commanding win over Armijo, 74-42 to advance into the winner’s side of the bracket.
The tournament, a three-day extravaganza, concludes today with the championship, consolation finals, third- and fifth-place games.
On Thursday, Marysville’s Amrin Mann led the way with 19 points, while Joshua Brown chipped in 18 for the Indians (3-2).
Marysville’s Nicqwan Mills provided a near double-double of 14 points and eight rebounds.
Marysville’s tournament is one of two large school boys basketball tournaments happening this weekend, with the other being the annual Mel Good tournament hosted by Yuba City High. The Honkers and River Valley Falcons were both in action on Thursday’s opening night. YC edged West Campus, 61-58, while River Valley was beaten by reigning state Division III champion Pleasant Valley, 63-43.
RV stayed even with PV after eight minutes but the Vikings began to pull away in the second to grab a 30-21 at the break. In the third, RV (6-3) was outscored, 18-9 to eventually fall short to the Northern California juggernaut.
Gulbag Judge scored a team-high 15 points for the Falcons, while Tayvione Brown chipped in 12 in defeat.
PV’s Cam Bussey scored a game-high 18.
Both the Marysville and Yuba City tournaments end today.
Prep girls soccer
Honkers improve to 10-0
Yuba City stayed unbeaten with wins over Capital Christian, 7-0 and El Camino, 1-0 Friday on the opening day of the Golden Sierra tournament.
In the opener, Athena Vargas, Tayler Gomez, Lizette Mosqueda and Lorelai Miller each scored. In the nightcap, Miller netted the game-winner on a beautiful cross from Vargas to beat El Camino, YC head coach Jerry Schicht said.
Weather permitting, YC is in the finals today.
YC travels to Capital Valley Conference foe Roseville Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled contest.
Other scores (Thursday)
San Jose CC 83, Yuba College 76
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night.
To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.