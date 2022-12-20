Local spotlight
Yuba City’s Noah Dunham signs with Washington State
Local spotlight
Yuba City’s Noah Dunham signs with Washington State
On Thursday at 5 p.m. Yuba City High senior lineman Noah Dunham will ink his national letter of intent to Washington State University, of the Pac-12 conference, in a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. at Yuba City’s north gymnasium.
Andrea Dunham said via a Twitter message that the ceremony is open to the public to watch Dunham officially commit to Division I college football.
Yuba City head football coach Wilie Burns said Dunham is the first Pac-12 commit since former Honker lineman Jordan Holmes signed with Oregon.
Dunham’s commitment to WSU was one of two offers he received from the Pac-12 – the other being Arizona.
In total, Dunham had eight D-I offers during his recruitment.
Prep girls basketball
Las Plumas 49, Live Oak 32
Lacking depth to begin the third-place game of the Orland tournament last week, head coach Sharonda Watson and the Live Oak girls basketball team fell behind against what Watson called a “well-stacked” Las Plumas bench and dropped the game on Saturday.
Live Oak finished 1-2 over three days in Orland to run its record on the year to 6-4.
Annalese Contreras led Live Oak with 19 points against LP and earned all-tournament honors.
Other Monday scores
Men: Yuba College 83, Alameda 57
Women: Laney 96, Yuba College 28
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
