Yuba City resident and Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Special Olympics swimmer Kindlelon Respicio took home three gold medals at last weekend’s Northern California Special Olympics Summer Games at Santa Clara University.
Respicio the 100 individual medley, the 50 butterfly and helped the 4X50 freestyle relay team capture gold.
Respicio also grabbed a silver in the 100 freestyle.
Respicio has a learning disability and is on the autistic spectrum, according to his father, Patrick Respicio.
“His goal in life is to advocate and represent children and young adults with (an) intellectual handicap at the state and federal level,” Patrick Respicio said in a statement. “One of his long-time wishes is to be accepted to Gonzaga University’s Leadership Doctoral program.”
River Cats host fireworks show Sunday
The Sacramento River Cats will host their ninth annual Fourth on the Field to cap off a weekend of baseball against Reno.
The annual Independence Eve Fireworks Extravaganza lights up the West Sacramento sky following Sunday’s series finale against the Aces.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
The extravaganza features 22 local food trucks, picnicking in the outfield, live music by the Rod Stinson Band, vendors along the concourse, activities for kids and families, and even a club level for ages 21 and over.
Tickets can be purchased at rivercats.com.
Single game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships.