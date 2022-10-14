Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Live Oak 0
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Live Oak 0
The Spartans swept Live Oak in straight sets (25-12, 25-10, 25-9) to extend its lead in the Sacramento Valley League standings to two-and-a-half games on second place Willows with two to play.
East Nicolaus hosts Paradise for senior day Tuesday and ends the regular season Oct. 20 at Winters. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
Northern Section playoff brackets are scheduled to be released Oct. 21.
East Nicolaus (19-4, 11-1 SVL) received double-digit kills from sophomore Jadyn Hoffman, who floored 14 and picked up seven digs. Meika Lauppe added seven kills, while Tiare Faupula put away six balls and collected five service aces.
Setter Addy Tagala tallied 24 assists.
Prep girls tennis
River Valley 5, Bella Vista 4
The Falcons picked up a Capital Valley Conference win Thursday at home over Bella Vista.
No. 1 and freshman Valeria Ramirez improved to 19-1 on the season with a straight-set (6-2, 6-1) victory in singles, joining teammates Annika Thiara (6-3, 6-4) and Sanah Kahlon (6-4, 6-4), both of whom came away with straight-set wins.
Mckenna Kirkman won in split sets (4-6, 6-1, 6-2).
In doubles, RV (10-10, 3-7 CVC) got the pivotal fifth win when the team of Samantha Baker and Gianna Lapera collected a 6-1, 6-2 victory in a match that took over two hours, head coach Gabe Ramirez said.
RV is at Woodcreek Wednesday for a 4 p.m. scheduled match.
Prep girls golf
Twelve Bridges 267, Marysville 317
The Indians dropped a Pioneer Valley League at home Thursday to Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln.
The top individual medalist was Twelve Bridges’ Emma Leingang, who carded an 8-over 44 to lead the way.
Jordan Dickinson, for Marysville, shot a team-low 19-over 55 in a losing effort.
Marysville fell to 6-6 in PVL play.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
