Prep baseball
Yuba City 10, Bella Vista 0 (5 inn.)
The Honkers gained some ground in the race for the Capital Valley Conference regular season crown with a 10-0 win at Bella Vista Tuesday.
Yuba City moved within a game-and-a-half of the Broncos (9-4), with Woodcreek also sitting in the CVC top-3 at 7-1. Three teams automatically qualify for the postseason.
James Garceau went 4-4 with three doubles, while Gabe Cheatle drove in three on two hits for Yuba City. The Honkers host Bella Vista at 6 p.m. today at Winship Field.
Prep softball
Inderkum 12, Yuba City 1
Sac-Joaquin Section’s No. 20th-ranked Inderkum Tigers scored 11 runs in the final three innings to complete the double-digit win at Yuba City Tuesday in a CVC matchup.
Inderkum went to 10-4 and 5-1 in league ahead of Thursday’s second and final release of the MaxPreps SJS computerized rankings.
For Yuba City (1-5, 0-4), it was led by doubles from Lauren Renzullo and Drew McDonald. McDonald finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Prep golf
Marysville 246, Center 284
Marysville High’s Trevor Perkins (44) and Cole Carberry (44) each were low during the team’s win over Center at Cherry Island Golf Course.
Ayden Mares (50), Owen Messick (52), Owen Joseph (56) and Ben Mangini (60) rounded out the scoring for the Indians (10-3, 8-3 Pioneer Valley League).
Prep boys volleyball
Wheatland 3, San Juan 0
The Pirates went to 9-2 in league with a straight-set win over San Juan Tuesday.
Wheatland is 15-6 on the season.
Individually, Nathaniel and Brandon Fulks as well as Tanner Scott and Leal Rewrinkle all had stellar performances in the win, according to a team press release submitted by the Wheatland coaching staff.
Local spotlight
To raise money for sober grad night, the senior class at Live Oak High School will take on the Sutter County Sheriffs/Fire Department in basketball beginning at 7 p.m. April 27 at Live Oak gymnasium.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.