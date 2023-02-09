Prep girls basketball
Yuba City 58, Bella Vista 33
The Honkers won their third straight game Wednesday behind 21 points from Karine Dhaliwal and 16 from the hand of Lauren Nelson.
YC (9-12, 5-6 Capital Valley Conference) distanced itself from Bella Vista with a 22-point second quarter to get out in front, 36-14 at halftime.
The team’s latest triumph put YC in fourth place in the CVC – two games back of Inderkum. YC began its three-game win streak with a win over Inderkum, 61-57.
YC is at River Valley (1-25) tonight for a 7 p.m. showdown.
Marysville 90, Lindhurst 15
Marysville completed the league sweep of its rival with a blowout win on the road Wednesday.
Marysville moved to 23-4 overall and 11-2 in the Pioneer Valley League. Tonight, the Indians host Bear River (16-9) at 6:30 p.m. in Marysville.
Late Tuesday score
Faith Christian girls basketball moved into a first-place tie in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League with a 60-50 win at home over Valley Christian.
Freshman Lauren Harris had 26 points, while senior Audrey Harris finished with 20 and went over 2,000 for her career at Faith Christian School.
Faith Christian (20-5, 10-1 SMAL) remained the top-ranked D-VI team and No. 49 in the Sac-Joaquin Section overall MaxPreps computerized rankings.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 106, Lindhurst 34
The Indians won their 19th straight game with a rout of Lindhurst on Wednesday.
Marysville improved to 24-3 overall and 13-0 in the PVL – two games up on second place Twelve Bridges with one game left in the regular season. Stan Easter’s club hosts Bear River (14-13) to close out the regular season tonight at 8 p.m.
Marysville finished with five in double figures against Lindhurst, led by Bradford Pietz’ 22 points.
Sutter 51, Colfax 43
Sutter stayed two games back of the third and final automatic playoff bid with a win over Colfax on Wednesday.
Gannon Deal had a team-high 14, while Jagger Beck posted a near double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds.
Sutter (13-14, 7-6 PVL) hosts Lindhurst (6-18, 2-11) to close out the regular season at 8 p.m. tonight.
The SJS playoff brackets will be unveiled on Saturday.
Local spotlight
YC native hits bull’s-eye
Yuba City’s Caleb Quiocho won the National Field Archery Association’s “The Vegas Shoot” to keep his top ranking intact for the Compound Youth Male division (ages 12-14).
Senior softball hosting signups
The Yuba Sutter Senior Softball Club (YSSSC) is taking sign ups for the upcoming softball season. Sign ups are due Feb. 24. For more information contact Roger Hanlin (530) 682-6945, Terry Brown (530) 613-0623 or Ken Shyrock (916) 764-1559.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.