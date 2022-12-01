Prep girls soccer
The Honkers advanced into the semifinals of Oroville’s Feather River tournament with wins over Orland (4-1) and Enterprise (5-0) Thursday in Oroville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Prep girls soccer
The Honkers advanced into the semifinals of Oroville’s Feather River tournament with wins over Orland (4-1) and Enterprise (5-0) Thursday in Oroville.
YC improved to 5-0 on the year and will play again Saturday in the semifinals of the Feather River tournament.
YC’s Lorelai Miller scored five goals in two games, with Brianna Henley, Briana Aguilar Conrique, Brooke Peter, and Athena Vargas each contributing a score.
Defensively, the line of Rosa Barriga, Angela Berry, and Alexis Rose were outstanding, according to YC head coach Jerry Schicht.
Schicht said the midfield of Athena Vargas, Lucia Tondelli, Tayler Gomez and Leonarda Flores controlled possession throughout both games.
Prep girls basketball
Live Oak 63, Lindhurst 26
The Lions opened Lindhurst’s Lois Langford tournament with a win over host Lindhurst Wednesday.
Annalese Contreras led Live Oak with 16 points, while Olivia Salazar added 13 points and Aubrey Lopez had 10.
Marysville 63, Yuba City 28
Marysville had four in double figures, led by Karisma Briggs’ 18 points, to spur the Indians to a opening-round win in the Live Oak tournament on Wednesday.
Krystal Briggs added 15 points, Sophia Rogers chipped in 14 and Kaliyah Henry provided 12 for unbeaten Marysville (3-0).
Marysville led YC at halftime, 38-16.
The Honkers fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.