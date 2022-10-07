Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus 3, Durham 2
East Nicolaus sophomore Jadyn Hoffman compiled career-high 35 kills, averaging seven per set, to lead the Spartans volleyball team to a five-set (25-11, 25-9, 25-27, 14-25, 15-8) win over Durham Thursday.
The win moved East Nicolaus to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in Sacramento Valley League – a game up on second place Colusa. East Nicolaus, winners of 10 straight matches, and Colusa (21-8, 8-2 SVL) will meet Tuesday in Colusa. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
East Nicolaus setter Addy Tagala collected 43 assists and 11 digs in the win over Durham (17-10, 5-5).
Colusa 3, Paradise 0
The RedHawks stayed right on East Nicolaus’ heels in the standings with a straight-set (25-12, 25-16, 25-12) win over Paradise Thursday.
Karsyn Gwinnup led the way for Colusa with 12 kills and four service aces. Brooklyn Bradbury tallied 14 setter assists.
Prep girls golf
Marysville 238, Wheatland 275
Marysville’s Lily Johnson finished as the top individual medalist Thursday during the Indians’ Pioneer Valley League win over Wheatland Thursday at River Oaks Golf Course.
Johnson shot a seven-over 43 to lead all scores. Marysville’s Heidi Schaal and Jordan Dickinson each were three strokes off Johnson’s pace with a 10-over 46.
Wheatland’s Autumn Brownfield led the Pirates with a 17-over 53.
Marysville moved to 5-4 in league.
Prep girls tennis
Roseville 6, River Valley 3
Valeria Ramirez joined Annika Thiara and Sanah Kahlon with straight-set wins in singles during River Valley’s 6-3 loss at home to Roseville Thursday.
Ramirez won 6-3, 6-2, Thiara 7-5, 6-4 and Kahlon 6-3, 6-0.
RV drops to 9-8 overall and 2-6 in the Capital Valley Conference.
RV travels south to Inderkum Tuesday for a 4 p.m. scheduled match.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
