Men’s basketball
Yuba College 65, Contra Costa 39
The 49ers grabbed sole possession of first place in the Bay Valley Conference – half-game ahead of Contra Costa – with a commanding win on the road over the BVC defending champions on Thursday.
Yuba’s tenth straight victory pushed Doug Cornelius’ squad to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the BVC. Contra Costa fell to 13-6, 6-1.
Cornelius said defense paved the way to victory.
“Huge win at their place as we were both undefeated in conference,” Cornelius said in a statement. “We held them to 36 points under their average.”
Offensively, Yuba College’s RJ Smith led all scorers with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Demarreya Lewis-Cooper added 13 points and Devon Malcom provided 12 points and 3 blocks.
Yuba’s next game, previously scheduled for today against Los Medanos, has been postponed due to transportation concerns during anticipated high wind, heavy rain, and thunder/lightning conditions on Saturday, Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns said in a statement Friday.
Burns said the rescheduled date will likely be a Monday evening in the next couple of weeks.
The women’s game today was also postponed.
Women’s basketball
Contra Costa 56, Yuba College 50
Danika Martin scored 21, Janae Blue Horse 17 for Yuba College in Thursday’s single-digit loss on the road.
Yuba (2-15, 0-5 BVC) trailed 12-10 after one quarter and 28-19 at the break before rallying to win the second half, 31-28.
With the win, Contra Costa improved to 1-11 overall and 1-5 in the BVC.
Prep girls basketball
Roseville 82, River Valley 36
The Falcons dropped to 1-18 on the year with a loss at home to the Tigers Thursday.
RV has yet to grab a Capital Valley Conference win in three attempts, and will try again Monday at Antelope beginning at 7:30 p.m. RV travels across town to Yuba City Jan. 20 for the first rivalry game against the Honkers (4-8, 0-2 CVC).
