College basketball
The Yuba College men’s basketball team won its eighth straight – fourth in the Bay Valley – with a 85-64 win at Merritt Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
College basketball
The Yuba College men’s basketball team won its eighth straight – fourth in the Bay Valley – with a 85-64 win at Merritt Thursday.
The 49ers (14-2) are tied atop the Bay Valley with Contra Costa, last year’s champion, at 4-0. Yuba is back home Tuesday to take on Solano at 5:30 p.m. in the frontend of a doubleheader with the women, which follow right after.
The Yuba women fell to Merritt on Thursday, 63-42. The visitors were behind 21-12 after one quarter and 37-18 at halftime in Oakland.
Yuba (2-13, 0-3 BVL) hosts Solano at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and is on the road at winless Contra Costa on Jan. 12.
Prep girls basketball
East Nicolaus 1-1 at tournament
The Spartans split their first two games at the East Nicolaus Love of the Game tournament that started Thursday.
East Nicolaus (12-2) fell to Ygnacio Valley, 55-46, but beat Maxwell out of Colusa, 58-16.
Head coach Jess Hoffman said the team played well against a team out of the Bay Area. East Nicolaus’ Tiare Faupula provided a team-high 11 points and four rebounds, while Jane Hall added eight points and eight rebounds in defeat.
East Nicolaus wraps up tournament action today at 5:40 p.m. against Redding Christian, before returning back home to take on Willows Monday at 7 p.m. in a Sac Valley League contest.
Anderson 66, Live Oak 31
The Lions were beaten in a nonleague game Tuesday on the road by Anderson of Shasta County.
Annalese Contreras led the way with 11 points and five rebounds, while Lilianna Vigiani finished with nine points and four rebounds.
Live Oak returned to Sac Valley League play late Friday in a game against Paradise that was not available by the Appeal deadline. The Lions (6-7, 0-1 SVL) begin next week at home against Durham Monday at 7 p.m.
Thursday scores
Girls: Woodcreek 66, Yuba City 27
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.