College basketball
Men: Yuba 73, Merritt 53
The 49ers won their 16th straight game Wednesday with a 20-point rout of Merritt.
Illyas Rafiq broke open a two-point second half lead with five 3-pointers. Rafiq finished with 15 points, tying for the team lead with Junior Sleezer, while Devon Malcolm and RJ Smith each dropped 11.
The win moved Yuba College to 22-2 overall and 12-0 in the Bay Valley Conference – 2-½ games up on second place Los Medanos with four to play in the regular season.
Yuba travels to Solano on Feb. 8 for its final road game of the regular season. Two days later, Yuba welcomes in third place Contra Costa (16-8, 9-3 BVC) in the first of two remaining home games left. On Feb. 15, Yuba is at Los Medanos (17-6, 9-2), before closing out the regular season Feb. 17 at home against Napa Valley.
All games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Women: Merritt 82, Yuba 59
Yuba allowed 40 in the second quarter to get behind 53-32 at the break, en route to a double-digit loss at home to Merritt College.
Yuba fell to 2-20 on the year and 0-10 in conference.
Janae Blue Horse had 31 in a losing effort for the 6-person Yuba roster.
Yuba is at Solano Feb. 8 for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled contest.
Prep girls basketball
Colfax 52, Marysville 37
The Briggs sisters led the way in Wednesday’s Pioneer Valley League loss to Colfax, snapping the Indians’ streak at six games.
Karisma Briggs had 14 points, while Krystal Briggs provided 12 for Marysville (20-4, 8-2 PVL).
Marysville hosts Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, at 6:30 p.m. today.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 61, Colfax 38
The Indians improved to 10-0 in PVL play and 21-3 overall with a rout at Colfax.
It was the 16th straight win for Marysville. Stan Easter’s club will now focus its attention on second place Twelve Bridges at home tonight at 8 p.m. in the backend of a doubleheader with the girls team.
Sutter 65, Center 52
Sutter Union High’s Jagger Beck had 18 points and 22 rebounds to help the Huskies take down Center in league on Wednesday.
Naseem Bhatti provided 18 points, while Gannon Deal chipped in 15 for Sutter (12-12, 6-4 PVL).
Other area scores (Wednesday)
Inderkum 98, Yuba City 50
Roseville River Valley N/A
