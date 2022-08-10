Three months later, the Angels swept a series again.
The Angels beat the Oakland A’s, 5-4, in 12 innings on Wednesday afternoon to complete their first series sweep since taking a four-game set from the Cleveland Guardians in April.
Magneuris Sierra drove in both of the Angels’ runs in extra innings, with a single in the 10th and a double in the 12th. Jaime Barria worked all three extra innings, allowing the automatic runner to score just once.
The Angels hadn’t had a three-game winning streak of any kind since June, when they won the final three of a five-game series in Seattle.
This one was a little more dramatic than they would have liked. Luis Rengifo’s sixth-inning three-run homer and five scoreless innings from Touki Toussaint built a 3-0 lead that the Angels still held in the bottom of the seventh. But Aaron Loup and Andrew Wantz combined to walk the bases loaded and then Jesse Chavez gave up a game-tying three-run double to Tony Kemp.
The Angels re-took the lead with a run on a Sierra RBI single in the top of the 10th, but Barria gave it back in on a two-out infield single by Ramon Laureano in the bottom of the inning.
The Angels essentially got two automatic runners in the 11th, because the A’s intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani as the leadoff hitter. The Angels moved both runners up on Rengifo’s fly ball to the warning track, but Taylor Ward and Steven Duggar struck out.
Finally, in the 12th, Sierra doubled home the automatic runner. He was then caught stealing third, with spoiled the Angels’ chances at an insurance run.
They didn’t need it. Barria struck out Chad Pinder, got Skye Bolt on a groundout and then got Cal Stevenson on a groundout to end it.
Although the Angels pulled out the victory, they would have preferred to finish it off for Toussaint.
Walks had been one of Toussaint’s issues as he struggled to reach the major-league promise from his days as a top prospect with the Atlanta Braves, and he began Wednesday’s game by issuing two walks in the first inning.
He got out of that jam with a double play, and after that, he didn’t walk another batter. Catcher Max Stassi helped bail him out of a jam in the fourth when he nailed Ramon Laureano trying to steal third for the first out of the inning.
Toussaint needed just 71 pitches to get through five, and he didn’t walk another batter after the first inning. He struck out six.
Padres crush Giants, win second in a row
The Padres have a real live capable offense, evidently.
It’s the kind of offense they thought they finally built. It’s the kind of offense that can pick up a pitcher (or two) that has gotten knocked around a bit.
A 13-7 victory over the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park was far more dramatic than the final score made it seem.
After Sean Manaea allowed three runs in the top of the third, the Padres batted around and scored six runs in the bottom of the inning.
After Nabil Crismatt was charged with three runs in the top of the sixth, the Padres batted around and scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning.
It was just the second time this season the Padres came back to win a game in which they trailed by four runs. It was the first time they won a game in which they trailed twice.
This came after Manny Machado’s walk-off three-run homer Tuesday night covered closer Josh Hader blowing a three-run lead in the ninth inning.
The Padres had 16 hits Wednesday and 11 Tuesday.
Between getting 10 hits on Aug. 3 — in the first game celebrated trade-deadline acquisitions Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Juan Soto were in the lineup — and Tuesday, the Padres batted .168 over a five-game losing streak.
The Padres hit two home runs Wednesday and two Tuesday. In the previous five games, they were homerless.
The Giants led 1-0 when an eventful third inning commenced.
Manaea, who surrendered a home run to J.D. Davis in the second inning, allowed three runs (two earned, all of dubious origin) in the third.
A single by Austin Wynns preceded a walk to Luis Gonzalez, in which Manaea threw 11 pitches and just two balls outside the strike zone. Two pitches that would have been the third strike were called balls by home plate umpire. (Rackley also called a pitch clearly in the zone a ball, but third base umpire Jeremy Riggs ruled Gonzalez had swung.)
With those two runners on, Austin Slater lined a ball to right field that it appeared Soto might catch but instead he seemed to attempt to fool the runners into thinking he might catch. The ball bounced in front of Soto and then skipped past him, allowing both runners to score and Slater to jog into third.
Wilmer Flores followed with a bloop single to center field that scored Slater and made it 4-0.
Austin Nola began the bottom of the inning with a 10-pitch walk, and the Padres did not make an out until six more batters had reached safely and four had scored.
Jurickson Profar’s infield single, Soto’s single and Machado’s bases-loaded double halved the Giants lead. Bell walked to reload the bases, and RBI singles by Drury and Jake Cronenworth tied the game.
Trent Grisham’s one-out single gave the Padres the lead, and Nola’s soft fielder’s choice grounder extended the lead to 6-4.
It was tied 6-6 after the Giants score twice against Nabil Crismatt in the sixth inning.
Crismatt began the inning by hitting Davis. Mike Yastrzemski followed with a double laced down the left-field line, and Davis scored on Thairo Estrada’s sacrifice fly. Wynns then rolled a ball to the right side that Bell, the first baseman, and Cronenworth, the second baseman, both converged on as Crismatt broke late for first. Cronenworth’s throw was like that of a quarterback trying to lead a receiver on a slow-developing play. It sailed behind Crismatt and to the dugout railing, allowing Yastrzemski to score and Wynns to go to second.
Robert Suarez entered, and his balk moved Wynns to third. That ended up being significant, because the single to left field by Slater that followed almost certainly would not have scored Wynns from second and Wilmer Flores followed by grounding into an inning-ending double play.
After Profar and Soto began the bottom of the sixth with outs, Machado and Bell singled and Drury homered to put the Padres ahead for good. Cronenworth singled and scored on Ha-Seong Kim’s double. Grisham drove in Kim with a single, and Nola homered before Profar made the third out.