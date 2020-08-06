The A’s finished a three-game series sweep of the Texas Rangers on Thursday with a 6-4 win. After a somewhat shaky start to the season, they’ve run a promising six-game win streak with the Houston Astros flying into Oakland for a weekend series.
Their 9-4 record matches their best record after 13 games over the last 30 years. They also started this hot in 1992, 2010, 2013 and 2014.
Here are some takeaways.
Khris Davis DH platoon
Davis is an unfamiliar holding pattern, platooning as the designated hitter for now.
To keep up his confidence after making a minor adjustment with his hands, Davis was left off the lineup in the first two games against right-handed pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.
“It (sucks), but I’ve been here before,” Davis said. “I’ve lost my job before a couple of times and had to battle back. This is nothing new to me.”
Slotted in the seventh spot against Texas Rangers’ left-handed starter Mike Minor Thursday, Davis knocked two hits with two RBIs. Now, in the two games since Davis moved his hands back up a bit on the bat, he hit a home run in Seattle and collected four RBIs with four hits and a walk.
It’s been a journey trying to find the perfect timing and find the right tweaks to get back to the slugger he was before his injury in Pittsburgh last May.
“We’ve been working non-stop trying to figure out what’s going to work,” Davis said. “I think when I got hurt, I’ve been getting set up different. My body wasn’t adjusting to that injury, and when I just put my hands further back it just kind of freed things up.”
Giants relief crumbles; team falls in Colorado, 6-4
A Giants bullpen that has been used extensively through the first two weeks of the season crumbled in the seventh inning of Thursday’s game with the Colorado Rockies.
Giants relievers Rico Garcia and Caleb Baragar allowed home runs to Daniel Murphy and Charlie Blackmon, respectively, as the Rockies scored five runs in the seventh inning to help earn a 6-4 win at Coors Field.
Murphy’s home run gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead and Blackmon’s homer, which traveled 434 feet in the thin Denver air, put Colorado up by three.
Donovan Solano went 3-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, and scored a run in the eighth inning to draw San Francisco to within two. But the Giants (6-8) still lost three of four games to the Rockies, and now face a critical stretch if they want to stay afloat in the National League playoff race.
The Giants begin a three-game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Friday, then travel to Houston for three games against the defending American League champion Astros from Aug. 10-12.