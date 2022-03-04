The ground-pounding monster trucks are scheduled to be at the Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane starting today (Friday) and Saturday. The event takes place in the main grandstand area beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Gates will open and ticket sales begin at 5 p.m. both nights.
Headlining the monster truck group will be Rockstar, which recently underwent an upgrade including a new high-powered aluminum engine package and chassis overhaul. Rockstar is driven by the husband/wife team Bill and Lorna Payne, owners and operators of Straight Up Racing.
Also spotlighting the nights of entertainment will be local Tuff Trucks – trucks that have been specially prepared to navigate obstacles that are placed on the Raceway infield.
The 10,000-pound monster trucks will compete in a series of race events and freestyle entertainment that include crushing any cars along the way.
A lot of the trucks possess alcohol-burning aluminum supercharged engines that produce instant power culminating in wheel stands and high-speed jumps, according to a spokesperson from the raceway. All-wheel steering is the only savior in keeping them under control, the spokesperson noted.
During the racing, drivers are dedicated to making the best time with the best lap around the tricky course, the release stated.
For safety, every truck is equipped with a remote shutdown switch should any
irregularity occurs, according to the release.
A free pit party will start at 5:30 p.m. each night where fans will be part of the up close and personal pre-show activities. Photo opportunities and autographs next to the trucks will be permitted before and after the show.
Advance tickets are on sale through the www.marysvilleraceway.com. Friday online tickets have been discounted to $18 for adults (16 and over), $14 for juniors (12-15 years-old) and $6 for children (3-11 years-old). Children two and under are free. Saturday online tickets cost $20 for adults, $16 for juniors and $8 for kids. Gate prices are $2 more.
Information about the event can be obtained from the website listed or by calling 530-350-7275. Tuff truck information is available at 530-403-9207.