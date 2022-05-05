Are you and your family ready for a monster-sized night out?
Marysville Raceway Park is hosting the Monster Truck Tour beginning tonight (Friday) and Saturday.
Fans in attendance will be able to see up-close, get photos and autographs of the monster trucks and the drivers during a pit party starting at 5:30 p.m. each day.
The tour, which starts at 7 p.m. each day, will feature a fastest truck race, car crushing competition and freestyle aerial astonishing high-flying trucks.
Advance tickets can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/3KMb3Y6. Tickets on Friday cost $20 for adults (16 and over), $16 for juniors (12-15 years old), $8 for children (3-11 years old).
On Saturday, tickets are $22 for adults (16 and over), $18 for juniors (12-15 years old) and $10 for children (3-11 years old).
Children 2 and under are free and parking is free.
For more information visit www.marysvilleraceway.com.