The high flying, earth rattling Malicious Monster Trucks invade the Marysville Raceway on Friday and Saturday nights, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The action-packed event takes place in the main grandstand area at Marysville Raceway, with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m.
Headlining the group of Monster Trucks will be Rockstar. Rockstar is driven by the husband/wife team of Bill and Lorna Payne that operate Straight Up Racing. Rockstar will be joined by many more stars of the Malicious Monster Truck Tour, including the California Kid and Identity Theft.
The raceway organizers will provide a multitude of food and drink vendors, including the A Ke Taco Truck on both nights. A beer garden will be located right behind the main grandstands, organizers stated.
A focal point of entertainment throughout the night will be local Tuff Trucks and Quad Wars. These trucks and quads have been specially prepared to navigate obstacles that are placed on the raceway infield, according to raceway staff. The goal, staff said, is for drivers to make the best lap time around the tricky course.
During the two days, the 10,000-pound monster trucks will compete in a series of race events, and freestyle entertainment. Plus, they will crush any car along the way, organizers stated.
Raceway staff added that for safety’s sake every truck is equipped with a remote shut down switch should any irregularity occur.
A free pit party will start at 5:30 p.m. each night and conclude at 6:30 p.m. The pit party is designed for fans to get an up-close and personal pre-show look at the monster trucks. Photo opportunities and autographs are bountiful standing next to these giants, according to the raceway. In addition, rides are available on a real monster truck before, at intermission, and after the show is over, the raceway stated.
Advance tickets are currently on sale through the www.marysvilleraceway.com. Friday online tickets have been discounted to $18 (16 +) for adults, $14 (12-15) for juniors, and $8 (3-11) for children. Two and under are free.
Saturday online tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for juniors, and $8 for kids. Gate prices on the day of the event are $2 more. Information about the event can be obtained from the website listed or by calling 530-350-7275. Tuff Truck and quad information is available at 530-403-9207.