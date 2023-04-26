Monstertruck0427.jpg

Identity Theft jumping over cars during a Monster Truck event. The Monster Trucks return to the Marysville Raceway Friday and Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Steven Blakesley

The high flying, earth rattling Malicious Monster Trucks invade the Marysville Raceway on Friday and Saturday nights, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The action-packed event takes place in the main grandstand area at Marysville Raceway, with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m.

Headlining the group of Monster Trucks will be Rockstar.  Rockstar is driven by the husband/wife team of Bill and Lorna Payne that operate Straight Up Racing. Rockstar will be joined by many more stars of the Malicious Monster Truck Tour, including the California Kid and Identity Theft.

