The sounds of car crunching, earth shaking engines and high-flying machines make their return to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds tonight (Friday) and Saturday.
The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour will feature seven Monster Trucks along with the world-famous Megasaurus, the fire belching, car chomping transformer that has been wowing crowds at monster-truck shows and fairs across America. Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway, a sister partner with Marysville, will see the Godzilla-like mechanical destructor each night.
The 10,000-pound giant monster trucks will compete in a series of race events, and freestyle entertainment. Plus, they will crush any car along the way. The alcohol burning aluminum supercharged engine produces instant power culminating in wheel stands and high-speed jumps. All wheel steering is the only savior in keeping them under control. But for safety’s sake every truck is equipped with a remote shut down switch should any irregularity occur.
A free pit party will start out each night where fans will be part of the up-close and personal pre-show activities. Photo opportunities and autographs are bountiful standing next to these giants. In addition, rides are available on a real monster truck before, at intermission and after the show is over.
Front gate opens at 5 p.m. The pit party starts at 5:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Advance discounted tickets are currently on sale for both nights through the website at www.silverdollarspeedway.com. Friday online tickets have been discounted to $16 for adults (16-plus), $12 for juniors (12-15) and $6 for kids (3-11). Children two and under are free. For those who walk up and buy tickets at the front gate on Friday night, the prices are $20 for adults (16-plus), $16 for juniors (12-15) and $8 for kids (3-11).
Saturday online discounted tickets are $20 for adults (16-plus), $16 for juniors (12-15) and $8 for kids (3-11). For those who walk up and buy tickets at the front gate on Saturday night, the prices are $24 for adults (16-plus), $20 for juniors (12-15) and $10 for kids (3-11).
For more information, visit the website listed above or call 350-7275.
Gold Cup tickets for sale Sunday, Aug. 15
The 67th Gold Cup Race of Champions is right around the corner. Four nights of dirt track racing to go along with daytime and nighttime activities is the foundation of what this event offers to so many fans.
Things kick off Sept. 8 and conclude on Sept. 11.
Gold Cup single-day reserved and general admission tickets go on sale Sunday, Aug. 15. For reserved seating call the office at 350-7275. The track office is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reserved tickets are not available online. Reserved seating includes the entire main grandstand and seating in the top half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4. The four-day package is also still available.
General admission tickets are available by phone or online at www.silverdollarspeedway.com and include seating in the lower half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4 only. These seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Kids 11 and under are free on Wednesday and Thursday only.
All reserved and general admission tickets will also be available at the gate each night beginning at 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the ticket office at the track the week of Gold Cup.
Prices are as follows: Reserved Seating for Sept. 8 is $25, Sept. 9 is $30, Sept. 10 is $45 and Sept. 11 is $55. General admission Sept. 8 is $15, Sept. 9 is $20, Sept. 10 is $30 and Sept. 11 is $40. Kids are free Sept. 8-9. Kids are $15 both Sept. 10-11.
Camping is still available for the Gold Cup week. Price to reserve your spot is $300. Please call the office to reserve your camping 350-7275.
More information is available at www.silverdollarspeedway.com.