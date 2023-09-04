The Mike Pomfret era did not start on the left-hand side of the standings when the dust settled on Saturday after the Yuba College football team was beaten at home in its season-opener, 22-6, by visiting Monterey Peninsula College.

It’s the 20th-straight loss for Yuba College dating back to 2019 – a difficult stretch for a program that has seen back-to-back winless seasons.

