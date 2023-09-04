The Mike Pomfret era did not start on the left-hand side of the standings when the dust settled on Saturday after the Yuba College football team was beaten at home in its season-opener, 22-6, by visiting Monterey Peninsula College.
It’s the 20th-straight loss for Yuba College dating back to 2019 – a difficult stretch for a program that has seen back-to-back winless seasons.
Sophomore defensive back Thomas Fasig swears that this is a different Yuba College program even though the result was not any different on Saturday.
“Way better than last year, we all came out strong, second quarter was really great,” Fasig said. “We started to play physical and as a team. We can’t be divided out there, we got to keep our emotions down and play our game.”
Fasig and Yuba College had their moments on Saturday, most notably on defense when it forced turnovers in each half and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown after freshman corner Jaden Sparks jumped a route in the flat and returned it for six, to trim the half-time deficit to 7-6.
The aforementioned defensive success did not transition to the other side of the ball after the offense, led by freshman starting quarterback Trevor Hargis, struggled to move the ball all afternoon. Hargis and company didn’t get much help either, plagued by mistakes all game. In the first quarter, Hargis had a touchdown pass to Hunter Clary taken off the board for an illegal forward pass and subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It was a 19-yard penalty and led to one of many punts from Hudson Beers.
“Offensively, as a whole, we were playing a tough defense (and) we knew that,” Pomfret said. “We struggled to get a lot of things going, it goes beyond quarterback play.”
Monterey Peninsula, a team that finished 5-1 last year in the American Golden Coast Conference, averaging over 20 points per game in 2022, found its offensive rhythm in the third quarter and capped its initial drive of the 15-minute span with a 22-yard run from Kieryus Boone to put the Lobos in front, 14-6.
In need of a spark and still struggling to move the ball on offense, Yuba College elected to try a fake punt on the possession following the touchdown. Beers, a converted punter from quarterback in 2022, took the punt snap and fired a ball to freshman and River Valley High graduate Pablo Arana for a 35-yard gain that put the 49ers into Lobo territory. However, the drive stalled outside the red zone and Monterey Peninsula College got it back.
“Hudson Beers is a guy we can do a lot of good stuff with,” Pomfret said. “He did not get the start today (at quarterback) but he has been the ultimate teammate and ultimate leader .. He is still a team captain.”
Monterey Peninsula College had its offensive struggles as well, led by its sophomore quarterback Skyler Klimek. But when MPC would struggle, it would still get the friendly bounces, like when one of its punts conveniently rolled all the way to the 49er 1-yard line. On the ensuing play, MPC bull rushed Yuba College and tackled the ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety and 16-6 lead with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the third.
Down 10 entering the fourth, Yuba College maintained a will to win – a trait that eluded the program in previous years, Fasig said.
The 49ers came up with a defensive stand deep inside its redzone to keep it a two-possession game in the fourth quarter.
However, without the ability to move the ball on the other side, the defense kept having to return to the field to try and stop an offense that averaged close to 330 yards a year ago. The Lobos eventually found the end zone again late in the fourth to extend their lead to 22-6.
“The players we have never quit, played tough all the way to the very last whistle when we were trying to get in position to score,” Pomfret said. “It always sucks not getting a win, it always sucks not winning your first game as a head football coach, but you are not going to win everything in life. These guys are tough and gritty (and) they showed that today.
Fasig credits the team’s grittiness to the change on the sidelines and newfound life within the program.
“New year, new team we are way better,” Fasig said. “We have a program now (with) a schedule. It feels more coordinated. It feels like we are a team now – a unit (that is) ready to go to war with each other, not just play for ourselves.”
Yuba College looks to put the multi-season losing streak to bed on Saturday when it takes on Hartnell College on the road beginning at 1 p.m. Hartnell, a member of the American Golden Coast, was 3-7 last year.
The 49ers’ next home game is 1 p.m. Sept. 16 against Cabrillo College, of the American Golden Coast Conference.