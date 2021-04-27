Going into the MMX CZ racing national championship in Marysville there were a few question marks about the three-day event.
Most surrounded the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.
MMX race promoters had concerns that there would be enough interest from out-of-state competitors with it being a domestic only event this year.
Weather also forced the cancelation of Sunday’s racing day, condensing into an action-packed Saturday.
Returning to its normal format was not much of a struggle, and the projections of a crowded race day with many frustrated participants proved to be untrue, according to a news release.
In fact, the release stated that many riders said that this may have been the best CZ World Championships/Nationals in the 41-year run of the event.
There were 228 entries by Saturday morning with riders coming from all across the state.
Riders from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Florida and even Alaska made the trek to Marysville and many of them found their way to the podium.
Many first-time and novice-level competitors came out to try their best and enjoy the unique track, facilities and setting.
The fastest lap times were recorded by Derek Stephens (1:20:36) and Carter Anderson (1:20:67). The winner of the CZ World/National Championships Perpetual Trophy for the weekend’s best rider was Derek Stephens.