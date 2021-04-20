The CZ National Championships is set for the weekend of April 23-25 at MMX Racing, 981 Shad Road in Marysville.
The event, in its 41st year, features both vintage and post-vintage dirt bikes and riders from around the world. This year, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, it will strictly be a domestic only event, according to the new release.
In 2019, the event had over 350 riders, ranging in age from kids to those in their 70s. Friday, April 23 will be a practice session day, while Saturday features a bike show in the morning, followed by the Robin Hannah Cup, which is a tribute to the founder who died in 2017. Sunday is devoted to vintage racing, featuring riders from all across the country. Former champions Brad Lackey, Jim Wilson, Rex Staten, John DeSoto and other past experts from across the country are coming together for a weekend of memorable racing and heart-felt camaraderie.
For more information and past racing video visit https://bit.ly/3ei9GCj.
Schedule of Events:
Thursday, April 22: Gates open at 9 a.m. Vendors and race officials begin setup near the start line
Friday, April 23: Gates open at 8 a.m.; open practice/registration from noon to 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 24: Gates open at 7 a.m., bike show 9-11 a.m., registration/practice 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Robin Hannah Cup post-vintage racing 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sign-ups end Saturday.
Sunday, April 25: Gate opens at 6:30 a.m., practice 8-9 a.m., racing 9:15 a.m., trophy presentation/awards 4 p.m.
You must be present at the trophy presentation to receive awards.