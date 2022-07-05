Marysville Raceway Park enters race No. 12 of the summer on Saturday at MRP on Simpson Lane.
Pit gates for the competitors open at 3 p.m., with race qualifying set for 6 p.m.
The 360 winged sprints, International Motor Contest Association sport mods and Dwarf Cars are all scheduled to run this week.
Winged 360 sprints
Winged 360 sprint car driver Blake Carrick is coming off a win with a late pass of veteran Andy Forsberg last week in race No. 11 at the Fast Cars and Freedom Event at MRP. He also held off his brother, Tanner Carrick who finished among the leaders in the 25-lap event.
According to race organizers, Blake Carrick used patience and an aggressive style behind the wheel to come away with last week’s checkered flag
John Clark, Nick Larson and Bobby Butler rounded out the top-6, respectively, in winged sprints.
B Main event
Michael Wasina was cool, calm, and collected with a win in the 12-lap B main last week, according to an MRP spokesperson.
Wasina bounced back from an earlier crash that folded his front end, the spokesperson noted. Other heat winners included Forsberg, Colby Wiesz, Tanner Carrick, and Clark.
Crate Sprints
Mike Hall led the first eight laps of the Crate Sprint feature event last week. On lap nine, Michael Kaiser took the lead by running the high side, using an electric style to throttle the top of the track in turns one and two before heading to the bottom for turns three and four, an MRP spokesperson noted.
MRP’s racing voice said Misty Castleberry was just as impressive in a second place finish. She started on the front row, but by lap two had slipped to fifth. Castleberry battled her way back into second on lap 14. Hard charging Jason Ballentine started tenth and by lap 15, he moved into third spot. Hall fell back to a fourth-place spot. Britton Bock ran in the top five for all 20 laps and ended up placing fifth.
Sport Mods
Todd Cooper made a rare start in his Shelby owned No. 86 and held off his brother Brian Cooper for a win last week. Brian Cooper moved into second place with seven laps to go. The two raced hard for the lead, but Brian Cooper was never able to officially lead a lap.
MRP’s spokesperson said Shaun Merritt drove a smart race and finished in the third spot.
“Shaun did a great job racing with the Coopers,” said the spokesperson via a release.
Jimmy Ford finished fourth, while Mike Merritt rebounded from an early spin and drove up to a fifth-place finish.
Full results can be found visiting https://bit.ly/3OO12fE.