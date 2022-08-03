bikenight.jpg

Marysville Raceway Park hosts Kids Bike Night as a part of its weekly racing series Saturday at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. for competitors. 

 Courtesy of Casey Lee Photography

Marysville Raceway Park presents Kids Bike Night on Saturday. It’s a time when parents can enjoy one last outing as a family before kids head back to school. Everyone 11 and under are admitted free, while also receiving a free hot dog and soda, when accompanied by a paying adult. Each child, who brings a bike, can have a chance to race during intermission, with trophies and ribbons awarded. During that time, MRP will also raffle off a few new bikes to some lucky ticket winners.

On the racetrack, there is still big implications for drivers in search of a championship title. The three divisions competing Saturday will include the Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, and the winged 360 sprint cars.

