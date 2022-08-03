Marysville Raceway Park presents Kids Bike Night on Saturday. It’s a time when parents can enjoy one last outing as a family before kids head back to school. Everyone 11 and under are admitted free, while also receiving a free hot dog and soda, when accompanied by a paying adult. Each child, who brings a bike, can have a chance to race during intermission, with trophies and ribbons awarded. During that time, MRP will also raffle off a few new bikes to some lucky ticket winners.
On the racetrack, there is still big implications for drivers in search of a championship title. The three divisions competing Saturday will include the Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, and the winged 360 sprint cars.
Front gate is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Pit gate will open at 3 p.m. Racing is scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m. Adult ticket price is $15 (16-61 years old), junior/seniors/military discount with card $13 (12-15, 62+) and kids 11 and under are free. Parking is also free, according to MRP organizers. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/3QgS8I6.
The division continues to be led by Jimmy Ford. His lead over Shaun Merritt stands at just 12 points. Scott Savell sits in the third spot, just one-point back of Hunter Merritt. Merritt sits fourth and is only three back of Savell. These four drivers have attended all eight races up to this point.
Ford is the only one in the top four to get a main event win this year.
Howard Law picked up his fifth win of the season during the previous Hobby Stock point race. Only twice this season has Law not parked his No. 14 in victory lane. He leads Kyle Cheney by 32 points going into the final two races of the year. Zach Lindgren is four points behind Cheney. Joe Gillock and Jacob Bright round out the top five.
Bobby Butler is 30 points ahead of Korey Lovell in the winged 360 sprint car division.
This Saturday marks the eleventh point race of the year for the winged warriors. William Fielding is the lone driver to win multiple events this year. Butler, the leader, has a win, but consistency has helped catapult him into the point lead.