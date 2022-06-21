Another electrifying night of racing at the Marysville Raceway Park produced two separate last lap passes to win feature events that thrilled the Father’s Day crowd at point race No. 10 on Saturday. Both DJ Johnson and Britton Bock astonished the crowd with sensational passes to win their own main events. Howard Law used patience and his uncanny ability to march his way towards the front and pick up his fourth win of the season. The pit area was loaded with 25 Hunt Magneto Wingless Sprint Cars, 25 Hobby Stocks, and 17 Crate Sprints.
Crate Sprints
Jeff Macedo took the early lead in the Crate Sprint 20-lap main event in front for the first nine laps before turning it over to Brett Youngman. Then on the final lap while searching for grip in the track, Bock made his move on the high side and threaded the needle around Youngman, thrilling the crowd and receiving a hefty round of applause for the hard-earned win. Youngman crossed in second, while Mike Hall finished third.
Wingless
Josh Young took over the top spot-on lap six and proceeded to lead the next 17 laps. Yet, the final lap was the most exciting of the event as DJ Johnson ripped around the top coming out of turn four to take the lead as the two raced towards the white flag. With a strong cheering section for Johnson going absolutely nuts, Johnson led the final lap to secure the win. Young finished in the second spot. Nick Robfogel showed speed all night and finished in the third spot..
B Main
Shane Hopkins won the 12-lap B main event. He was followed by Heath Holdsclaw, Evan Gularte, Cort Marchuck, and Jerry Kobza. All five drivers transferred into the feature event. Heat races were won by Jake Morgan, Josh Young and Nick Robfogel. DJ Johnson started the night off by turning the quickest lap in qualifying at a 14.150 seconds.
Hobby Stock
The 20-lap Hobby Stock race saw three different drivers lead a lap. In the end it was Law picking up his fourth win out of six starts in 2022. Law took the lead on lap 12 and went on to win the race. Early on, Will Horn was the star through the first 10 laps.
Horn led the race and looked strong in doing so after starting in the No. 8 spot.
Casey Gingerich finished second, while Brian Cooper recovered from an early melee that affected numerous cars to place third.
The next event at Marysville Raceway Park takes place July 1 and will include a post-race fireworks show in honor of Independence Day.
Full results are available at https://bit.ly/3yaogH2.