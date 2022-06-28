The bright lights, patriotic songs, and the sounds of race car engines will fill the air Friday night at the Marysville Raceway Park at 1468 Simpson Lane.
Kick starting the holiday weekend is the annual Fast Cars and Freedom event, in honor of long-time flea market and raceway owner Richard Sinnott, who died at 65 from a rare blood disorder that caused his lungs to shut down according to Appeal archives. Gates open at 5 p.m., pit gates for the competitors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.
The event features winged 360 sprint cars, Crate Sprints, and IMCA Sport Mods. Following the action on the track, a fireworks show will fill the night-time skyline with red, white, and blue bright lights.
Kids 11 and under, when accompanied by an adult are free. Adults (16 to 61 years old) are $18. Juniors/seniors/military discount with card are $15. As always, parking is free at Marysville Raceway. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3AazNaJ.
A spokesperson for MRP said if it wasn’t for Sinnott the track wouldn’t exist today to honor Independence Day.
Sinnott had a vision to combine a flea market next to a racetrack and has been a must attend destination for local shoppers throughout the years, the spokesperson noted.
The spokesperson went on to say that the Sinnott family holds a Richard Sinnott Memorial car show at the flea market each year.
In honor of Sinnott, MRP has asked the family to display some custom hot rods at this Friday night’s race, event organizers said.
“We will park the show cars behind the grandstands,” said the spokesperson. “The raceway is proud to add a Memorial Richard Sinnott plaque on the base of the track’s flag stand that is erected in the infield. It will be a special night.”
360 sprint cars
The winged 360 sprint cars are led by Bobby Butler. The top five in points are only separated by 23 points. Michael Wasina sits in second, just three points behind. Korey Lovell is only six points back of Butler in third. Carson Hall and Kevin Lovell round out the top five. Some heavy hitters are expected to race Friday night, led by Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, according to event organizers.
Winged Sprints
Britton Bock leads the series by just three points over Brett Youngman. Jason Ballentine is third, just six points back. Mike Hall is fourth and seven points behind Bock.
IMCA sport mods
Jimmy Ford continues to lead the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Sport Mods with a seven-point lead over Scott Savell. Hunter and Shaun Merritt are tied for third. Each has a total of 204 points.